2015 Dodge Dart

GT - Excellent Curb Appeal, Well Appointed, Sport

2015 Dodge Dart

GT - Excellent Curb Appeal, Well Appointed, Sport

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,162KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4592055
  • Stock #: 192096B
  • VIN: 1C3CDFEB8FD142505
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

excellent curb appeal, well appointed, alfa romeo dna ( giulietta) navigation, sport suspension, multi-air fuel injection, 2.4L tigershark engine, rust proofed (mastershield), black with accent stitching, fwd, remote keyless entry, black alloy wheels, fog lights, dark tinted windows, remote start, tilt steering, cruise control, GPS navigation, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, sunroof, back-up camera, sat.radio, evic or similar, power seat, heated seats, 8.4” touch screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

