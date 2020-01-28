2015 Dodge Dart

excellent curb appeal, well appointed, alfa romeo dna ( giulietta) navigation, sport suspension, multi-air fuel injection, 2.4L tigershark engine, rust proofed (mastershield), black with accent stitching, fwd, remote keyless entry, black alloy wheels, fog lights, dark tinted windows, remote start, tilt steering, cruise control, GPS navigation, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, sunroof, back-up camera, sat.radio, evic or similar, power seat, heated seats, 8.4” touch screen

