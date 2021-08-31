Menu
2015 Dodge Dart

32,911 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Special T Auto

519-681-2031

2015 Dodge Dart

2015 Dodge Dart

GT

2015 Dodge Dart

GT

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

32,911KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7916781
  • VIN: 1C3CDFEB7FD276048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,911 KM

Vehicle Description

$9,995 + HST & Licensing!

FULLY CERTIFIED!

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Special T Auto

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

