2015 Dodge Durango

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

2015 Dodge Durango

2015 Dodge Durango

Limited-AWD-DVD-GPS-Remote Start-Leather-Sunroof

2015 Dodge Durango

Limited-AWD-DVD-GPS-Remote Start-Leather-Sunroof

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8257944
  • Stock #: S103607
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG7FC222843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

 

2015 Dodge Durango Limited All Wheel Drive, 2x Rear DVD Entertainment Centre, 8.4-in GPS, 20x8-inch Polished Aluminum Wheels. Finished in Granite Crystal Metallic.

 

All-In Price: $24,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $108 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 4.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 60 months, O.A.C.-

 

Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, 8" Navigation, GPS, Sunroof, Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, LED Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Canadian Vehicle --- 200,000 KM ---

 

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory are available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax History Report 

--> NO Hidden OR Administration Fees 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trades are welcome 

-- Ask about same day Pick-Up 

-- Shop From Home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers and New to Canada customers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Limited
AWD
DVD
GPS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
DVD
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
AWD
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
LIMITED
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

