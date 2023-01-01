$39,295+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry Plus
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10408713
- Stock #: DGC-685
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG9FR509856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,360 KM
Vehicle Description
Ultimate Mobility, Features Fully Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry Conversion, Plus Power Front Passenger Transfer Seat, With Only 12,360 km this 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan has a lot to Offer. Savaria Rear Entry Conversion with Manual Bi-Fold Ramp 33" Wide x 63", Entrance Height of 57", with Interior Height of 58".
Front Passenger Seat Allows Transfer from Desired Height with Fully Automated Turning Seat. Interior Storage with Integrated Dividers to retain groceries, etc.
Please contact our Sales department for Further Information or to arrange for a Demonstration.
www.goldlinemobility.com
