Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

12,360 KM

Details Description Features

$39,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,295

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP-Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry Plus

Location

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

  1. 1694522846
  2. 1694522854
  3. 1694522861
  4. 1694522866
  5. 1694522874
  6. 1694522880
  7. 1694522885
  8. 1694522892
  9. 1694522899
  10. 1694522903
  11. 1694522910
  12. 1694522916
  13. 1694522921
  14. 1694522926
  15. 1694522931
  16. 1694522938
  17. 1694522943
  18. 1694522948
  19. 1694522954
  20. 1694522959
  21. 1694522964
  22. 1694522968
  23. 1694522973
  24. 1694522978
  25. 1694522982
  26. 1694522987
  27. 1694522992
  28. 1694522998
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,295

+ taxes & licensing

Get Insurance Quotes
12,360KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10408713
  • Stock #: DGC-685
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9FR509856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DGC-685
  • Mileage 12,360 KM

Vehicle Description

Ultimate Mobility, Features Fully Wheelchair Accessible Rear Entry Conversion, Plus Power Front Passenger Transfer Seat, With Only 12,360 km this 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan has a lot to Offer. Savaria Rear Entry Conversion with Manual Bi-Fold Ramp 33" Wide x 63", Entrance Height of 57", with Interior Height of 58".

Front Passenger Seat Allows Transfer from Desired Height with Fully Automated Turning Seat. Interior Storage with Integrated Dividers to retain groceries, etc.

Please contact our Sales department for Further Information or to arrange for a Demonstration.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Goldline Mobility and Conversions

2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 12,360 KM
$39,295 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 49,200 KM
$52,900 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Sienna L...
 93,850 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic

Email Goldline Mobility and Conversions

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

Call Dealer

519-453-XXXX

(click to show)

519-453-0480

Alternate Numbers
1-800-561-9621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory