2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,295 + taxes & licensing Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 , 3 6 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10408713

10408713 Stock #: DGC-685

DGC-685 VIN: 2C4RDGBG9FR509856

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wheelchair Accessible

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # DGC-685

Mileage 12,360 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.