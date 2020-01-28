Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 4543899
  2. 4543899
  3. 4543899
  4. 4543899
  5. 4543899
  6. 4543899
  7. 4543899
  8. 4543899
  9. 4543899
  10. 4543899
Contact Seller

$11,955

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,271KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4543899
  • Stock #: WA2512
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXFR666697
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2015 Ford Focus
 108,962 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Terrain
 222,129 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Fusion
 308,966 KM
$1,200 + tax & lic
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Send A Message