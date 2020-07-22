+ taxes & licensing
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Wheelchair Accessible CompanionVan Conversion by BraunAbility on 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE. Side Entry Manual Wheelchair Ramp 30" x 52", Entry Height 52.5", Interior Height 57", Wheelchair and Occupant Restraint System. Features Rear Heat & AC, Alloy Sport Wheels, Power Window Group, Power Driver's Seat.
