Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

116,488 KM

Details Description Features

$24,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry CV-Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry CV-Manual

Location

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

116,488KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5693478
  • Stock #: DGC-545
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5FR616709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DGC-545
  • Mileage 116,488 KM

Vehicle Description

Wheelchair Accessible CompanionVan Conversion by BraunAbility on 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE.  Side Entry Manual Wheelchair Ramp 30" x 52", Entry Height 52.5", Interior Height 57", Wheelchair and Occupant Restraint System. Features Rear Heat & AC, Alloy Sport Wheels, Power Window Group, Power Driver's Seat.

Contact Our Sales Department for Further Information or to arrange for Viewing.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Rear Heat/AC
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Goldline Mobility and Conversions

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 28,100 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit XLT
 15,230 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 200 KM
$34,895 + tax & lic

Email Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

Call Dealer

519-453-XXXX

(click to show)

519-453-0480

Alternate Numbers
1-800-561-9621
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory