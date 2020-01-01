+ taxes & licensing
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Excellent Condition 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan with Savaria Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Power Sliding Passenger Door with Power Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, 30" x 54" Removable Front Passenger and Driver's Seat for Wheelchair Positioning, Stainless Steel Floor, Wheelchair Retractable Restraint Kit.
56" Entry Height, 59" Interior Height.
Previous Quebec Registration.
Contact Our Sales Department for Further Details or to Arrange to View.
www.goldlinemobility.com
