2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

113,435 KM

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP-Side Entry-Power

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP-Side Entry-Power

Location

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

113,435KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6226767
  • Stock #: DGC-550
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5FR690518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DGC-550
  • Mileage 113,435 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Condition 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan with Savaria Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Power Sliding Passenger Door with Power Bi-Fold Wheelchair Ramp, 30" x 54"  Removable Front Passenger and Driver's Seat for Wheelchair Positioning, Stainless Steel Floor, Wheelchair Retractable Restraint Kit.

56" Entry Height, 59" Interior Height.
Previous Quebec Registration.

Contact Our Sales Department for Further Details or to Arrange to View.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Knee Air Bag

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

