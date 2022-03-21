Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

168,026 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,026KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8710841
  • Stock #: 2612
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5FR728961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 168,026 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON ! This Vehicle is in transit & is expected to arrive soon. Due to the shortage of vehicles, vehicles have been sold prior to their arrival. Please contact the dealership to ensure availability for viewing and/or to receive first right of refusal by a way of a deposit. 

 

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. 

 *Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

