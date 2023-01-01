Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

169,847 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

519-455-4227

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

7 PASS NAV DVD SUNROOF REAR AC LOADED! FINANCE NOW

2015 Dodge Journey

7 PASS NAV DVD SUNROOF REAR AC LOADED! FINANCE NOW

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,847KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10365042
  • Stock #: FS:16488
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG1FT536822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,847 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PASS NAV DVD SUNROOF REAR AC LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

dvd player

Interior

Navigation System

Additional Features

Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

