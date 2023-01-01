Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Dodge Journey

57,774 KM

Details

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg

Location

AutoStrada Inc

347 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2L9

519-434-2254

  1. 10740980
  2. 10740980
  3. 10740980
  4. 10740980
  5. 10740980
  6. 10740980
  7. 10740980
  8. 10740980
  9. 10740980
  10. 10740980
  11. 10740980
  12. 10740980
  13. 10740980
  14. 10740980
  15. 10740980
  16. 10740980
  17. 10740980
  18. 10740980
  19. 10740980
  20. 10740980
  21. 10740980
Contact Seller

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
57,774KM
Used
VIN 3c4pdcab5ft628751

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 628751
  • Mileage 57,774 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoStrada Inc

Used 2016 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr EX-L w-RES for sale in London, ON
2016 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr EX-L w-RES 215,673 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2dr Sport for sale in London, ON
2013 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2dr Sport 79,401 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr S for sale in London, ON
2010 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr S 133,102 KM $10,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoStrada Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoStrada Inc

AutoStrada Inc

347 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2L9

Call Dealer

519-434-XXXX

(click to show)

519-434-2254

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

AutoStrada Inc

519-434-2254

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey