2015 Dodge Journey
FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg
Location
AutoStrada Inc
347 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2L9
519-434-2254
57,774KM
Used
VIN 3c4pdcab5ft628751
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 628751
- Mileage 57,774 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AutoStrada Inc
347 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2L9
