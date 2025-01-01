Menu
<p>Canada Value Pkg cLASSIC gRAY ON bLACK hANDLES aMAZING dRIVES LIKE A dREAM. mUST BE sEEN HERE @ BARTSCARS.CA 1682 gORE rOAD@firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) where Barts the Best so Be Smart See Bart !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!</p>

2015 Dodge Journey

246,963 KM

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

12652884

2015 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
246,963KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB3FT692819

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 246,963 KM

Canada Value Pkg cLASSIC gRAY ON bLACK hANDLES aMAZING dRIVES LIKE A dREAM. mUST BE sEEN HERE @ BARTSCARS.CA 1682 gORE rOAD@firestoneblvd(yellowdoor) where "Barts the Best" so Be Smart See Bart !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

