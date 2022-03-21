Menu
2015 Ducati Superbike

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

821 testastretta II

821 testastretta II

Location

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
  • Listing ID: 8734934
  • Stock #: 1025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sport Bike
  • Mileage 0 KM

Primary

