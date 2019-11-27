Menu
2015 Fiat 500

Sport - Very Low Kms, Undercoated, Winter Tires w/

2015 Fiat 500

Sport - Very Low Kms, Undercoated, Winter Tires w/

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,648KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4385919
  • Stock #: U9238A
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBRXFT558948
Exterior Colour
Orange
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Transmission
Manual / Standard

very low kms, very clean, clean carfax, undercoated, black cloth, 1.4L, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, fog lights, winter tires with rims, tilt steering, cruise control, CD player, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, uconnect/bluetooth, rear split seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

