Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Fiat 500L Lounge for sale in London, ON

2015 Fiat 500L

180,237 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Fiat 500L

Lounge

Watch This Vehicle
13171016

2015 Fiat 500L

Lounge

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1762980615
  2. 1762980615
  3. 1762980615
  4. 1762980615
  5. 1762980615
  6. 1762980615
  7. 1762980615
  8. 1762980615
  9. 1762980615
  10. 1762980615
  11. 1762980615
  12. 1762980615
  13. 1762980615
  14. 1762980615
  15. 1762980615
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
180,237KM
VIN ZFBCFACH9FZ035551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,237 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 1995 Ford Explorer EDDIE BAUER, 4X4, ONLY 56,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
1995 Ford Explorer EDDIE BAUER, 4X4, ONLY 56,000KMS, CERTIFIED 56,852 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze LT, BACKUP CAM, AUTO, 4 CYL, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze LT, BACKUP CAM, AUTO, 4 CYL, AS IS SPECIAL 253,365 KM $1,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chrysler 200 C, V6, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Chrysler 200 C, V6, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, CERTIFIED 191,537 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2015 Fiat 500L