Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford Edge

166,000 KM

Details Features

$12,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12285693

2015 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1742054687
  2. 1742054687
  3. 1742054685
  4. 1742054688
  5. 1742054686
  6. 1742054687
  7. 1742054685
  8. 1742054687
  9. 1742054685
  10. 1742054686
  11. 1742054688
  12. 1742054686
  13. 1742054687
  14. 1742054687
  15. 1742054686
  16. 1742054687
  17. 1742054686
  18. 1742054687
  19. 1742054687
  20. 1742054688
  21. 1742054687
  22. 1742054687
  23. 1742054688
  24. 1742054688
  25. 1742054687
  26. 1742054688
  27. 1742054688
  28. 1742054688
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMTK4J99FBB86345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2015 Audi TT S line Competition Quattro for sale in London, ON
2015 Audi TT S line Competition Quattro 151,000 KM $20,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD Premier for sale in London, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox AWD Premier 128,000 KM $17,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in London, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS 128,000 KM $13,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Edge