2015 Ford Escape - AWD H-SEATS BACKUP-CAM LOADED MINT CONDITION! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK. Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2015 Ford Escape

123,963 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Escape

AWD H-SEATS BACKUP-CAM LOADED MINT CONDITION!

2015 Ford Escape

AWD H-SEATS BACKUP-CAM LOADED MINT CONDITION!

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,963KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9G97FUB34205

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS:16924
  • Mileage 123,963 KM

AWD H-SEATS BACKUP-CAM LOADED MINT CONDITION!
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2015 Ford Escape