Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford Escape

96,000 KM

Details Features

$12,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1731009090
  2. 1731009090
  3. 1731009090
  4. 1731009090
  5. 1731009090
  6. 1731009089
  7. 1731009089
  8. 1731009089
  9. 1731009090
  10. 1731009090
  11. 1731009090
  12. 1731009090
  13. 1731009090
  14. 1731009090
  15. 1731009090
  16. 1731009090
  17. 1731009089
  18. 1731009090
  19. 1731009090
  20. 1731009090
  21. 1731009089
  22. 1731009089
  23. 1731009089
  24. 1731009090
  25. 1731009089
  26. 1731009089
  27. 1731009090
  28. 1731009090
  29. 1731009089
  30. 1731009089
  31. 1731009089
  32. 1731009088
  33. 1731009088
  34. 1731009089
  35. 1731009091
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX3FUC83205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2013 Toyota Yaris LE for sale in London, ON
2013 Toyota Yaris LE 211,000 KM $6,491 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X6 AWD xDrive35i for sale in London, ON
2016 BMW X6 AWD xDrive35i 49,000 KM $32,991 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Flex Limited AWD for sale in London, ON
2019 Ford Flex Limited AWD 109,000 KM $22,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Escape