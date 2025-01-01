Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Ford Explorer

162,000 KM

Details Features

$14,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
12214731

2015 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1740436060
  2. 1740436061
  3. 1740436061
  4. 1740436063
  5. 1740436063
  6. 1740436063
  7. 1740436062
  8. 1740436063
  9. 1740436061
  10. 1740436062
  11. 1740436063
  12. 1740436063
  13. 1740436062
  14. 1740436062
  15. 1740436063
  16. 1740436062
  17. 1740436063
  18. 1740436062
  19. 1740436063
  20. 1740436062
  21. 1740436062
  22. 1740436062
  23. 1740436063
  24. 1740436063
  25. 1740436062
  26. 1740436062
  27. 1740436062
  28. 1740436063
  29. 1740436062
  30. 1740436061
  31. 1740436062
  32. 1740436063
  33. 1740436063
  34. 1740436063
  35. 1740436062
  36. 1740436062
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8D84FGB76303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for sale in London, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 117,000 KM $20,991 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford F-350 King Ranch Diesel 4WD Crew Cab for sale in London, ON
2010 Ford F-350 King Ranch Diesel 4WD Crew Cab 183,000 KM $23,991 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Soul 4U for sale in London, ON
2012 Kia Soul 4U 182,000 KM $6,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Explorer