2015 Ford F-150

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150

XLT

12544292

2015 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

(519) 702-7290

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1FTEW1EF0FFC42851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Financifi

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Financifi

(519) 702-7290

2015 Ford F-150