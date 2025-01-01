$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
XLT
VIN 1FTEW1EF0FFC42851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
