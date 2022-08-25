Menu
2015 Ford F-150

167,010 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

XLT|4X4|Backup|BackRack|Alloys|PwrAdj.Pedals|

Location

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

167,010KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9006277
  • Stock #: 2657
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF4FFB03631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 167,010 KM

Vehicle Description

5.0L V8, 4X4, Power Adjustable Pedals, Trailer Hitch Package, SIRIUS XM Radio, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Alloys, Back Rack, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripometer, Cupholders

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

