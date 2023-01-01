2015 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 2 , 7 7 5 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10660680

10660680 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: 1FT7X2B60FED01001

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 42,775 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.