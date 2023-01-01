Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford F-250

42,775 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-250

2015 Ford F-250

XLT*4X4*ONLY 42,000KMS*6.2L GAS V8*EXT CAB*CERT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-250

XLT*4X4*ONLY 42,000KMS*6.2L GAS V8*EXT CAB*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1699800290
  2. 1699800291
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
42,775KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10660680
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 1FT7X2B60FED01001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 42,775 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 200,492 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 128,221 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Santa F...
 260,747 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory