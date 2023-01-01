$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-250
XLT*4X4*ONLY 42,000KMS*6.2L GAS V8*EXT CAB*CERT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
42,775KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10660680
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 1FT7X2B60FED01001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 42,775 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
