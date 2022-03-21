2015 Ford F-550

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,900 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 2 5 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8720357

8720357 Stock #: 57441

57441 VIN: 1FDUF5HT8FEB57441

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray Cloth

Body Style Dump Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 75,256 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Trailer Hitch Additional Features Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.