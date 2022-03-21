Menu
2015 Ford F-550

75,256 KM

$64,900

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

11.6 aluminium dump body

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

75,256KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8720357
  • Stock #: 57441
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT8FEB57441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 75,256 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7 power strke turbo diesel 4X4.11.6 Ft.twin aluminium dump body.twin aluminium tool boxes.trailer tow with brake.chrome pkg.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trailer Hitch
Turbocharged

