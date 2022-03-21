$64,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-550
11.6 aluminium dump body
Bennett Fleet Leasing
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
75,256KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8720357
- Stock #: 57441
- VIN: 1FDUF5HT8FEB57441
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray Cloth
- Body Style Dump Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 75,256 KM
Vehicle Description
6.7 power strke turbo diesel 4X4.11.6 Ft.twin aluminium dump body.twin aluminium tool boxes.trailer tow with brake.chrome pkg.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trailer Hitch
Turbocharged
