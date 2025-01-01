Menu
<p>5dr HB SE SUNSET ORANGE HANDLES AMAZING FUEL SAVING ECONOMY here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where Barts the Best so Be Smart See Bart selling as is!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!</p>

2015 Ford Fiesta

144,324 KM

$1,895

+ taxes & licensing
5dr HB SE

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
144,324KM
VIN 3FADP4EJ2FM147244

  • Exterior Colour SUNSET ORANGE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,324 KM

5dr HB SE SUNSET ORANGE HANDLES AMAZING FUEL SAVING ECONOMY here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where " Barts the Best" so " Be Smart See Bart " selling "as is"!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

