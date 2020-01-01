2015 Ford Flex

IF YOUR LOOKING FOR A MODERN CROSSOVER FOR LONG TRIPS THIS IS WHAT SUITS YOU







*Navigation



*Leather



*Power Roof



*Power Lift Gate



*Remote Start



*Heated Seats



*Key less Entry



*Aluminum Rims



*Quick Acceleration



*Spacious Interior











APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND







Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Seating Heated Seats

Leather Interior

3RD ROW SEATING Convenience remote start Windows Panoramic Sunroof Additional Features Navigation System

Rear View Camera

Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.