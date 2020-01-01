Menu
2015 Ford Flex

2015 Ford Flex

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,050KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4424346
  • Stock #: OX5174
  • VIN: 2FMGK5C82FBA13150
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
IF YOUR LOOKING FOR A MODERN CROSSOVER FOR LONG TRIPS THIS IS WHAT SUITS YOU



*Navigation

*Leather

*Power Roof

*Power Lift Gate

*Remote Start

*Heated Seats

*Key less Entry

*Aluminum Rims

*Quick Acceleration

*Spacious Interior





APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND



Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Convenience
  • remote start
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera
  • Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

