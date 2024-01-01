Menu
Used 2015 Ford Focus SE, LEATHER, CAM, ONLY 150KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON

2015 Ford Focus

150,734 KM

Details Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Focus

SE, LEATHER, CAM, ONLY 150KMS, CERTIFIED

2015 Ford Focus

SE, LEATHER, CAM, ONLY 150KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,734KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FADP3F29FL377205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,734 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2015 Ford Focus