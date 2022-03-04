2015 Ford Focus EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

2015 Ford Focus EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 7 7 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8511005

8511005 Stock #: FS:15152

FS:15152 VIN: 1FADP3K23FL331651

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # FS:15152

Mileage 147,776 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Alloy Wheels Mechanical All Wheel Drive Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.