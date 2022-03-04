$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Focus
SE
147,735KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8601461
- Stock #: S5524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # S5524
- Mileage 147,735 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
5 Passenger
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
CLOTH
USB Input
TELESCOPE
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
More inventory From Empire Auto Group
