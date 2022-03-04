Menu
2015 Ford Fusion

57,550 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

866-939-3410

2015 Ford Fusion

2015 Ford Fusion

SE

2015 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

866-939-3410

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,550KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8587409
  • Stock #: DT0083A
  • VIN: 1FA6P0HD3F5110913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DT0083A
  • Mileage 57,550 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

