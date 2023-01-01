$29,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Ford Mustang
Convertible-Premium-GPS-Cooled Leather-Blind Spot
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9647227
- Stock #: S103899
- VIN: 1FATP8UH4F5409899
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 42,000 KM
Vehicle Description
TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Haggle-Free - Fixed Pricing -
-----------------------------------------------
Verified CarFax History Report
-----------------------------------------------
2015 Ford Mustang Convertible EcoBoost Premium - 20" Wheels - Shaker Premium Sound - Cooled Leather - Finished in Black.
-----------------------------------------------
All-In Price: $29,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance Option: $115 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 8.49% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 78 months, O.A.C.-
-----------------------------------------------
High-Value Options:
42,000KM, Verified CarFax History Report, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Cooled/Ventilated Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, LED Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Shaker Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Ford Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.
-----------------------------------------------
Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---
Shop Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report, and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---
All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:
--> Safety Certificate
--> 200 Points Inspection
--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection
--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter
--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty
--> Balance of Ford Factory Warranty
--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter
--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize
--> CarFax History Report
--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees
--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial
--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions
-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608
-- Trade-ins are welcome
-- Ask for same-day pick-up
-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca
-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers, Out of town customers..
...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...
291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Titanium Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.