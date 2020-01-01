2015 Freightliner CA125DC

+ taxes & licensing
888-832-6111
795 Wilton Grove Rd, London, ON N6N 1N7
Recent fleet trade. Freightliner Cascadia Daycab with LOW KM. 2015, powered by a DD13 engine and DT12 auto transmission. 13300/40000 axles and 180" wheel base. Selling Certified and Etested for $59,900 plus HST
