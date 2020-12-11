2015 Freightliner CA125SLP

+ taxes & licensing
Recent clean trade! 2015 DD15 motor with 13 speed manual transmission. 13300/40000 axles and 3.58 ratio. The interior has a 72" condo style bunk, with dual leather seats, fridge and bunk heater. selling Saftied and Etested for $34,900 plus HST. This truck is located at our Windsor Location
