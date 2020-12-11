Menu
2015 Freightliner CA125SLP

0 KM

Details Description

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Team Truck Centres

888-832-6111

Location

Team Truck Centres

795 Wilton Grove Rd, London, ON N6N 1N7

888-832-6111

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6308397
  Stock #: UA1228
  VIN: 1FUJGLD51FLGJ3075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Stock # UA1228
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent clean trade! 2015 DD15 motor with 13 speed manual transmission. 13300/40000 axles and 3.58 ratio. The interior has a 72" condo style bunk, with dual leather seats, fridge and bunk heater. selling Saftied and Etested for $34,900 plus HST. This truck is located at our Windsor Location

Team Truck Centres

Team Truck Centres

795 Wilton Grove Rd, London, ON N6N 1N7

888-832-XXXX

888-832-6111

