2015 GMC Acadia

87,742 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Special T Auto

519-681-2031

2015 GMC Acadia

2015 GMC Acadia

SLT

2015 GMC Acadia

SLT

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,742KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6612221
  • VIN: 1GKKRRKD5FJ141625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,742 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 GMC Acadia SLT V6 FWD - Navigation! 

$14,995 + HST & Licensing!

FULLY CERTIFIED!

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY - 519-681-2031

SPECIAL T AUTO - 94 EXETER RD LONDON

www.specialtyauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Special T Auto

Special T Auto

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

