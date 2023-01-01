Menu
2015 GMC Canyon

441,149 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

*ALLOYS*SMALL PICKUP*4 CYLINDER*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

441,149KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9592747
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 1GTH5AEA1F1216194

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 441,149 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Driver Seat

