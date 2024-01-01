Menu
SLT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5 Very Sharp Colour Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road where Barts the Best so (Be Smart See Bart ! )

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

270,435 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5"

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5"

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
270,435KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2VECXFG221850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 270,435 KM

Vehicle Description

SLT 4WD Crew Cab 143.5" Very Sharp Colour Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Must be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road where "Barts the Best" so (Be Smart See Bart ! )

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-XXXX

519-673-3708

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2015 GMC Sierra 1500