2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE**4X4**5.3L V8**CREW CAB**CERTIFIED

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE**4X4**5.3L V8**CREW CAB**CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 175,006KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4815411
  • Stock #: 1014
  • VIN: 3GTU2UEC8FG339311
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

