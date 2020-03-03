2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Warranty Warranty Available

Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

