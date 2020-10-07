Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

145,850 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT*ALL TERRAIN*FULLY LOADED*CUSTOM EXHAUST

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT*ALL TERRAIN*FULLY LOADED*CUSTOM EXHAUST

Location

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

519-668-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

145,850KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5951751
  • Stock #: 2134
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC8FG447188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,850 KM

Vehicle Description


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

