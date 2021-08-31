Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

147,175 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Special T Auto

519-681-2031

4WD

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

147,175KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7741950
  • VIN: 1GTV2TEC1FZ346468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,175 KM

Vehicle Description

$22,995 + HST & Licensing!

FULLY CERTIFIED!

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
WiFi Hotspot

Special T Auto

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

