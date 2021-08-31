2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $22,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 1 7 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7741950

7741950 VIN: 1GTV2TEC1FZ346468

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 147,175 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Tow Hitch Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover WiFi Hotspot

