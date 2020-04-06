730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-686-7282 ext. 252
Certified, Premium Edition, 18 inch Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, Rear Vision Camera , Pioneer Speaker System, Roof Side Rails, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-fi Hotspot, Remote Vehicle Start, Automatic Climate Control, Front Fog Lamps!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Ray Cullen Chevrolet.
The GMC Terrain is a cut above its competitors in the compact SUV segment in both size and refinement. This 2015 GMC Terrain is for sale today in London.
The 2015 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV that is spacious, comfortable, and offers both the power and performance you're looking for. Its rugged exterior styling looks the part of the GMC family and the roomy interior offers luxury touches and room for five. Passenger and driver alike will appreciate the quiet cabin of the GMC Terrain. With a rugged, yet classy exterior and a comfortable, high-tech interior, the GMC Terrain is a premium compact SUV without a premium price tag. This SUV has 65,508 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's dark sapphire blue metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Edition, 18 Inch Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, Rear Vision Camera , Pioneer Speaker System, Roof Side Rails, Onstar 4g Lte Wi-fi Hotspot, Remote Vehicle Start, Automatic Climate Control, Front Fog Lamps.
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 888-672-3859.
Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
