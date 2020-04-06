2015 GMC Terrain

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features Rear Vision Camera

Theft deterrent system

Spare tire and wheel

Audio System Feature Pioneer Premium 8-speaker System With Subwoofer And Amplifier

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Grille, charcoal with chrome surround

Alternator, 120 amps

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Wipers, front intermittent with washers

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Door handles, body-colour

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards

Defogger, rear-window electric

Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer

Exhaust, single

Cupholders 2 front and 2 rear and 2 additional in rear centre armrest

Wiper, rear intermittent with washer

Suspension, soft ride

Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down

Rear axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LEA) 2.4L I-4 SIDI engine and (MXO) 6-speed automatic front-wheel drive transmission. Refer to Engine/Axle chart for availability.)

E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable on FWD (TLF26/TLH26) models.)

Battery, 525 cold-cranking amps with rundown protection

Suspension, front independent, strut type coil springs

Suspension, rear independent trailering arm with three lateral locating links, coil springs

Bumpers, front and rear body-colour

Headlamps, halogen projector lamp

Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

Fog lamps, front round, halogen

Seats, rear bench, 3 passenger with manual fore/aft adjustment, 60/40 split seatback and recline feature

Console, front centre, with arm rest and concealed storage

Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt, includes 2 front, 1 second row and one in the cargo area

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights and ambient lighting on integrated centre stack

Air bags, dual-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions

Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger detector

Safety belts, 3-point, front and second row all seating positions

Door locks, power rear child security

Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control

Luggage rails, Charcoal

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power and power lumbar

Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)

Premium Edition, 18 inch Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, Rear Vision Camera , Pioneer Speaker System, Roof Side Rails, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-fi Hotspot, Remote Vehicle Start, Automatic Climate Control, Front Fog Lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.