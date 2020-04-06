Menu
2015 GMC Terrain

SLE - Certified

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE - Certified

Location

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-686-7282 ext. 252

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,508KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4845003
  • Stock #: 110721
  • VIN: 2GKALREK7F6387824
Exterior Colour
Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Certified, Premium Edition, 18 inch Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, Rear Vision Camera , Pioneer Speaker System, Roof Side Rails, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-fi Hotspot, Remote Vehicle Start, Automatic Climate Control, Front Fog Lamps!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Ray Cullen Chevrolet.

The GMC Terrain is a cut above its competitors in the compact SUV segment in both size and refinement. This 2015 GMC Terrain is for sale today in London.

The 2015 GMC Terrain is a compact crossover SUV that is spacious, comfortable, and offers both the power and performance you're looking for. Its rugged exterior styling looks the part of the GMC family and the roomy interior offers luxury touches and room for five. Passenger and driver alike will appreciate the quiet cabin of the GMC Terrain. With a rugged, yet classy exterior and a comfortable, high-tech interior, the GMC Terrain is a premium compact SUV without a premium price tag. This SUV has 65,508 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's dark sapphire blue metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Edition, 18 Inch Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, Rear Vision Camera , Pioneer Speaker System, Roof Side Rails, Onstar 4g Lte Wi-fi Hotspot, Remote Vehicle Start, Automatic Climate Control, Front Fog Lamps.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.gm.ca/gm/english/services/financial/xca/overview/Chevrolet,%20Buick,%20GMC/dealer-view/d1c1/85784/0/


This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certification process by our GM trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive 150 + point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comes with a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty (whichever is longer) with 24 hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfaction guaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. And that's standard. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at 888-672-3859.


Ray Cullen Chevrolet has been proudly serving London since 1977!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 270+ new cars and trucks for sale in London. o~o
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Theft deterrent system
  • Spare tire and wheel
  • Audio System Feature Pioneer Premium 8-speaker System With Subwoofer And Amplifier
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Grille, charcoal with chrome surround
  • Alternator, 120 amps
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Wipers, front intermittent with washers
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
  • Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
  • Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards
  • Defogger, rear-window electric
  • Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
  • Exhaust, single
  • Cupholders 2 front and 2 rear and 2 additional in rear centre armrest
  • Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
  • Suspension, soft ride
  • Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
  • Rear axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LEA) 2.4L I-4 SIDI engine and (MXO) 6-speed automatic front-wheel drive transmission. Refer to Engine/Axle chart for availability.)
  • E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable on FWD (TLF26/TLH26) models.)
  • Battery, 525 cold-cranking amps with rundown protection
  • Suspension, front independent, strut type coil springs
  • Suspension, rear independent trailering arm with three lateral locating links, coil springs
  • Bumpers, front and rear body-colour
  • Headlamps, halogen projector lamp
  • Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
  • Fog lamps, front round, halogen
  • Seats, rear bench, 3 passenger with manual fore/aft adjustment, 60/40 split seatback and recline feature
  • Console, front centre, with arm rest and concealed storage
  • Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt, includes 2 front, 1 second row and one in the cargo area
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights and ambient lighting on integrated centre stack
  • Air bags, dual-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions
  • Air bag Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger detector
  • Safety belts, 3-point, front and second row all seating positions
  • Door locks, power rear child security
  • Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
  • Luggage rails, Charcoal
  • Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power and power lumbar
  • Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
  Premium Edition, 18 inch Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, Rear Vision Camera , Pioneer Speaker System, Roof Side Rails, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-fi Hotspot, Remote Vehicle Start, Automatic Climate Control, Front Fog Lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

730 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

