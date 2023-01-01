Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited

56,693 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2015 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited

2015 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited

*EXHAUST*CLEAN TITLE*LIGHT DAMAGE*AS I S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited

*EXHAUST*CLEAN TITLE*LIGHT DAMAGE*AS I S

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1695576776
  2. 1695576776
  3. 1695576776
  4. 1695576776
  5. 1695576776
  6. 1695576776
  7. 1695576776
  8. 1695576776
  9. 1695576776
  10. 1695576776
  11. 1695576776
  12. 1695576776
  13. 1695576776
  14. 1695576776
  15. 1695576776
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
56,693KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10465278
  • Stock #: 0000
  • VIN: 1HD1KKL1XFB634040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 56,693 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2018 Jeep Compass
234,781 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2002 Honda Accord LX...
 116,136 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2005 Mercedes-Benz S...
 191,109 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory