2015 Harley-Davidson FLHX

56,693 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2015 Harley-Davidson FLHX

2015 Harley-Davidson FLHX

STREET GLIDE*ONLY 56KMS*LIGHT DAMAGE*AS IS

2015 Harley-Davidson FLHX

STREET GLIDE*ONLY 56KMS*LIGHT DAMAGE*AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,693KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 10373286
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 5HD1KBMA0FB671556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 56,693 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN TITLE - NOT BRANDED

INSURANCE WRITE OFF

LIGHT DAMAGE, AS IS SPECIAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

