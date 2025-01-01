Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Honda Civic

122,184 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12513901

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

  1. 12513901
  2. 12513901
  3. 12513901
  4. 12513901
  5. 12513901
  6. 12513901
  7. 12513901
  8. 12513901
  9. 12513901
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,184KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFG3A53FH004552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 122,184 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Forest City Mazda

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in London, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 191,893 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in London, ON
2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 88,254 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in London, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 45,698 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Forest City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-649-XXXX

(click to show)

519-649-1800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2015 Honda Civic