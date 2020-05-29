Menu
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

McPhee Auto Sales

519-659-2929

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Touring

2015 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

McPhee Auto Sales

115 Clarke Rd, London, ON N5W 5C9

519-659-2929

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5112305
  • Stock #: U0460
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F77FH028596
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

New Arrival! Loaded sporty Honda Civic Touring! All the options, Proximity Key, Pushbutton Start, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Alloy Rims, New Tires and more!

INCLUDES PEOPLES CHOICE BRONZE WARRANTY 12 MONTHS/12000KM WITH SEALS, GASKETS & ZERO DEDUCTABLE 

VEHICLE COMES WITH:

- FULL SAFETY CERTIFICATION

- FIRST OIL CHANGE FREE

HAGGLE-FREE BEST PRICE - You can be sure you are getting the best deal possible at McPhee Auto Sales because we use competitive market based fair pricing policy to help save you time, eliminate negotiation, and give you the peace of mind knowing that you are getting a great vehicle at an even better price.

 FINANCING AVAILABLE

We take pride in each step of our certification process so you'll be completely satisfied with your vehicle purchased at Mcphee Auto Sales & Service

 At McPhee Auto Sales we want you to become a lifetime customer! We service what we sell!

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

