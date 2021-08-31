Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,499 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7962893

7962893 Stock #: SP2560

SP2560 VIN: 2HGFB2F42FH051029

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.