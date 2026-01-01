Menu
Used 2015 Honda CR-V EX for sale in London, ON

2015 Honda CR-V

179,356 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V

EX

13508639

2015 Honda CR-V

EX

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,356KM
VIN 2HKRM4H56FH113627

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  Stock # 1115A
  • Mileage 179,356 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in London, ON
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT 167,272 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniv, WELL MAINTAINED, RUNS WELL, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 30th Anniv, WELL MAINTAINED, RUNS WELL, AS IS 326,982 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Orlando LT, AUTO, 4 CYL, 7 PASSENGER, ONLY 58KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2013 Chevrolet Orlando LT, AUTO, 4 CYL, 7 PASSENGER, ONLY 58KMS, CERT 58,115 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2015 Honda CR-V