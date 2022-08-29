2015 Honda CR-V

$27,495 + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 8 4 4 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Kona Coffee Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 134,844 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Sunroof Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

