2015 Honda Pilot

86,107 KM

Details Features

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2015 Honda Pilot

2015 Honda Pilot

SPECIAL EDITION*4X4*8 PASSENGER*ONLY 86KMS*CERT

2015 Honda Pilot

SPECIAL EDITION*4X4*8 PASSENGER*ONLY 86KMS*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

86,107KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9815251
  • Stock #: M57
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H36FB504005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 86,107 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

