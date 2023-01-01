2015 Honda Pilot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 6 , 1 0 7 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9815251

9815251 Stock #: M57

M57 VIN: 5FNYF4H36FB504005

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 86,107 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Entertainment System Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.