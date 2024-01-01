$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Hyundai Accent
GLS
2015 Hyundai Accent
GLS
Location
Empire Auto Group
282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9
519-473-7888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
175,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 175,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Apply for financing
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Hyundai Accent or just a Hyundai Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Hyundai Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Hyundai Accents or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HYUNDAI ACCENT!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW HYUNDAI ACCENT INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Hyundai Accent
* Finished in Black, makes this Hyundai look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Hyundai Accent or just a Hyundai Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Hyundai Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Hyundai Accents or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HYUNDAI ACCENT!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW HYUNDAI ACCENT INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Hyundai Accent
* Finished in Black, makes this Hyundai look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Empire Auto Group
2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE 88,934 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE 90,655 KM $27,499 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Taos SE 77,851 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Empire Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto West
282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-473-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-473-7888
2015 Hyundai Accent