2015 Hyundai Elantra

<p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>One Owner! All-In Price: $8,999</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – <u>Tax & licensing ONLY</u></span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>You’ll get a trustworthy Hyundai Elantra L </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>100+ Vehicles in ONE location</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span><strong><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span><strong><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span><strong><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN</span></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Every Vehicle Comes With:</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Safety Certificate</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>200- Point Inspection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Brake Service & Paint Protection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Free Carfax History Verified Report</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 0.75in; text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f;>><span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>     </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>This Elantra equipped with: </span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #333333; background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial;>Traction & Stability Control, USB Input, & Keyless Entry</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #1e293b;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>This Elantra has Brand New Tires & Brand New Brakes</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #3e414f;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e414f; background: #f9f9f9;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=text-indent: -0.25in; line-height: 32px; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Wingdings; color: #1e293b;>Ø<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>  </span></span><a href=http://www.sportmotors.ca/><span style=font-size: 12pt; line-height: 32px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; background: #f9f9f9;>WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA</span></a></p><p> </p>

2015 Hyundai Elantra

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Hyundai Elantra

L+New Tires+Brakes+A/C+Keyless Entry

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Elantra

L+New Tires+Brakes+A/C+Keyless Entry

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
158,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AEXFH587377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

One Owner! All-In Price: $8,999

SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 - NO Hidden Fees – Tax & licensing ONLY

Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing

Visit Us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC, 1080 Oxford St. E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

You'll get a trustworthy Hyundai Elantra L 

100+ Vehicles in ONE location

Financing: All Newcomers welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Financing: All New Students welcome. $0 Down up to 84 Months, OPEN LOAN

Financing: All International Students welcome. $0 Down-84 Months-OPEN LOAN

Financing: Better than bank rates! We will secure the BEST RATE FOR YOU!

Financing: Bad Credit Approved here. We will help you rebuild!

Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values!

Extended Warranty: Available! Excellent Coverage!

Every Vehicle Comes With:

Safety Certificate

200- Point Inspection

Brake Service & Paint Protection

90 Day or 3000 km Sport Motors Auto Sales INC Power Train Warranty

Synthetic Engine Oil Change & Filter

Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

Free Carfax History Verified Report

3 Months Free XM Radio Trial (Sirius Radio)

Same Day pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

This Elantra equipped with: Traction & Stability Control, USB Input, & Keyless Entry

This Elantra has Brand New Tires & Brand New Brakes

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional and they will be more than happy to assist you! 519-697-0190!

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
ONE OWNER

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
2015 Hyundai Elantra