Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra L for sale in London, ON

2015 Hyundai Elantra

61,146 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Hyundai Elantra

L

Watch This Vehicle
13502138

2015 Hyundai Elantra

L

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1769142386503
  2. 1769142387004
  3. 1769142387513
  4. 1769142387978
  5. 1769142388409
  6. 1769142388854
  7. 1769142389324
  8. 1769142389741
  9. 1769142390154
  10. 1769142390613
  11. 1769142391020
  12. 1769142391424
  13. 1769142391865
  14. 1769142392297
  15. 1769142392716
  16. 1769142393167
  17. 1769142393572
  18. 1769142394004
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,146KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE2FH634532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,146 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 MINI Cooper S, 4 DOOR, JOHN COOPER WORKS, NO ACCIDENTS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2017 MINI Cooper S, 4 DOOR, JOHN COOPER WORKS, NO ACCIDENTS, CERT 196,254 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 SPORT, CREW CAB, BIG SCREEN, ONLY 49KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT, CREW CAB, BIG SCREEN, ONLY 49KMS, CERTIFIED 49,151 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 323i for sale in London, ON
2009 BMW 3 Series 323i 227,624 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2015 Hyundai Elantra