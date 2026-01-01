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Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in London, ON

2015 Hyundai Elantra

204,981 KM

Details Features

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle
14138581.812575621?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=31229

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
204,981KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE7FH552764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,981 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-668-XXXX

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519-668-7111

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$4,995

+ taxes & licensing>

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2015 Hyundai Elantra